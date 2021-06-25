Cancel
Milwaukee, WI

Falcon Bowl Is For Sale

By Angeline Terry
Urban Milwaukee
Urban Milwaukee
 15 days ago
Falcon Bowl, the bar, bowling alley and hall in Riverwest, is for sale after over 75 years under the current owner. The sale includes both the bar and the building at 801-803 E. Clarke St. The 12,197-square-foot building includes the first-floor commercial space and a three-bedroom apartment above. It is...

Urban Milwaukee

Urban Milwaukee

Milwaukee, WI
ABOUT

Urban Milwaukee is a daily publication covering real estate, politics, arts & entertainment and food & drink in the city of Milwaukee.

 https://urbanmilwaukee.com/
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

Striking Georgian Colonial Home

Striking and authentic Georgian Colonial, pure and exact architectural detail and highest quality in every respect. An elegant multi-level foyer leads you into this special home with an appealing floor plan and spacious rooms with expansive windows, perfect for viewing the serene ravine setting teaming with wildlife! Main rooms offer exotic wood flooring, multi-piece crown moldings and ornamental plaster detailing. Kitchen/hearth room boasts stunning marble counters, stainless steel appliances, massive 60” arched fireplace with dentils and bracketed oak mantelpiece. Lovely Primary bedroom suite with cozy sitting area in front of the NFP, dressing room with vanity, shoe racks and three double closets. Three additional light filled bedrooms with built-in bookcases, two with walk in closets. Exceptional outdoor space.
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

Sugar Cube Donuts Joins Outdoor Public Market

The outdoor space at the Milwaukee Public Market just got a sweet new vendor. Sugar Cube Donuts, a donut shop that features Instagram-worthy square donuts with unique flavors and extravagant toppings, is the latest to join the seasonal, outdoor vendors at the public market, 400 N. Water St. It’s a...
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

Inside the World’s Tallest Mass Timber Building

The construction of Ascent, a 25-story apartment tower, looks like no other project in the city. Led by general contractor CD Smith, construction workers are linking large pieces of lumber together like they’re building a LEGO toy. A just-in-time supply chain delivers truckloads of mass timber, an engineered product made...
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

Swigs Pub Will Become Clementines

Swigs Pub & Grill, 3143 S. Clement Ave., will become Clementines under a proposal from Robin Koutecky and Amanda Delsart. The 92-year-old Bay View bar and attached two-bedroom apartment was listed for sale earlier this year for $260,000, a price cheaper than many houses are being sold for in the southside neighborhood.
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

Join Our Curator-Led Tour of “Art Japan: 2021-1921”

It’s time. The wait is over. Urban Milwaukee is returning to hosting in-person events!. The Warehouse has invited Urban Milwaukee members to a curator-led tour of its exhibition, Art Japan: 2021-1921. The exhibition, drawn from the collection of The Warehouse, contains some of Japan’s most important artists of the last...
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

New Mural Transforms You Into a Peacock

A new downtown mural will give you colorful feathers. It also aims to make you proud of Milwaukee. Standing with your back to it, as the piece is intended, gives the subject a 15-foot-tall, colorful peacock tail. A black background is covered by white, blue and pink colored feathers that fan out from a central point.
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

“Last Mile” Program Connects Workers to Jobs

For almost two years, Lester Williams took the bus from Milwaukee’s Northside to suburban New Berlin, where he worked 12-hour days in quality control at Schoeneck Containers Inc. The trip took anywhere from 45 minutes to an hour, even though the factory was only about 16 miles from his home.
GamblingPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

Plan Would Permit Sports Betting

An agreement to bring legal sports betting to Wisconsin for the first time could signal a broader shift in the state’s approach to legal gambling. But on its own, economists say the impact of the plan announced Thursday by state officials and the Oneida Nation is likely to be relatively minor.
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

Entertainment: Hike for History in Washington Park

It’s the Fourth of July weekend and even though Summerfest isn’t happening at its usual time and the Veterans Park fireworks have been canceled, there are still plenty of other firework shows to celebrate the holiday with a bang. There’s also some weekend long events like the annual Sprecher Fest and a gaming convention hosted by Midwest Gaming Classic.
RestaurantsPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

East Side Welcomes a Cheesy Addition

The second Makk’n’Cheese restaurant is slated to open on the city’s East Side just north of the Oakland and Locust intersection, according to an occupancy permit filed with the city. The restaurant’s first location opened in 2020 at 2242 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. in Bay View. The late-night mac-and-cheese restaurant offers...
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

Sauna Workout Chain Comes To Town

New Land Enterprises is turning up the heat with the introduction of a new tenant on the first floor of its Rhythm apartment building: HOTWORX Studio. This 24-hour fitness studio offers a variety of 15 or 30-minute workout sessions in 125-degree infrared saunas. Members can choose from 10 different types of classes including hot yoga and hot cycling. The saunas fit three across and are taught by virtual instructors in a pre-set schedule.
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

Can City Prevent Miami-Like Disaster?

At approximately 1:30 a.m. on June 24th a 12-story condominium building in a Miami suburb collapsed. Five days later, approximately 150 people are missing and the confirmed death toll continues to rise. “I was following this story with horror,” said Alderman Robert Bauman to members of the Zoning, Neighborhoods &...
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

Get Gourmet Dishes From McDonald’s Ingredients

SHARP Literacy, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit focused on academic achievement through creative expression, is hosting its sixth annual Unwrapped event at the Sherman Phoenix on July 15th. The event, a fundraiser for the organization, will feature Milwaukee chefs making gourmet appetizers, entrees and desserts from McDonald’s ingredients. It will also allow...
Posted by
Urban Milwaukee

New BBQ Restaurant Coming

Jervel Williams has been serving up BBQ for 15 years, beginning with a hot dog cart downtown, later opening a store front operation, then switching to a popular food truck called Mister Bar-B-Cue licensed to operate in St. Francis, South Milwaukee and Cudahy. Now he will be opening a restaurant in St. Francis at 4241 S. Packard Ave. by September, as Erik S. Hanley reports:
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

Franklin Square Playfield Opens

A cloudburst of rain didn’t stop Milwaukee Public Schools officials and local kids from cutting a ribbon to officially reopen Franklin Square Playfield, though they did it at a make-shift, indoor ceremony Tuesday morning. They were celebrating the sixth completed park of a multi-year effort to renovate 52 playfields throughout the city.
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

Charlotte Drops Single-Family Zoning

Every day at The Overhead Wire we sort through over 1,500 news items about cities and share the best ones with our email list. At the end of the week, we take some of the most popular stories and share them with Urban Milwaukee readers. They are national (or international) links, sometimes entertaining and sometimes absurd, but hopefully useful.
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

Eyes on Milwaukee: Plan Commission Okays East Side Project

Josh Delaney‘s plan to develop an office building for his internet businesses and four townhomes secured its first endorsement Monday, but not everyone loves the proposal. Known as The 1500s, the proposal includes a three-story office building (The 1540) and four townhomes along N. Jefferson St. between E. Pleasant St. and E. Lyon St. Delaney would live in one of the townhomes with his family and rent out the remaining homes for between $7,000 to $9,000 each per month.

