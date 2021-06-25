Falcon Bowl Is For Sale

Striking and authentic Georgian Colonial, pure and exact architectural detail and highest quality in every respect. An elegant multi-level foyer leads you into this special home with an appealing floor plan and spacious rooms with expansive windows, perfect for viewing the serene ravine setting teaming with wildlife! Main rooms offer exotic wood flooring, multi-piece crown moldings and ornamental plaster detailing. Kitchen/hearth room boasts stunning marble counters, stainless steel appliances, massive 60” arched fireplace with dentils and bracketed oak mantelpiece. Lovely Primary bedroom suite with cozy sitting area in front of the NFP, dressing room with vanity, shoe racks and three double closets. Three additional light filled bedrooms with built-in bookcases, two with walk in closets. Exceptional outdoor space.