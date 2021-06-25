Cancel
Chicago, IL

Chicago Loop Alliance announces lineup for first Sundays on State event taking place on July 11

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago Loop Alliance is announcing the lineup for the first Sundays on Stateevent, taking place from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 11, on State Street from Lake to Madison. Sundays on State is an ambitious open streets project that is free and open to the public. It will take place on July 11, 18 and 25, Aug. 8, 22 and 29 and Sept. 5 and 12. Note that there will be no events on Aug. 1 or 15. Those who register to attend Sundays on State at LoopChicago.com/Sundays will be automatically entered for a chance to win a $1,000 Loop staycation package.

