The Indiana Clinical and Translational Sciences Institute has hired Michelle Shwery as chief operating officer. She previously served as a senior director at Eli Lilly and Co. “Michelle has deep operations experience that is also quite diverse,” said Sarah Wiehe, MD, MPH, co-director of the Indiana CTSI. “She is also very personable and relatable with a thoughtful approach to work across a variety of stakeholders, which makes her a good fit within our Indiana CTSI culture.”