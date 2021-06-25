How touchless technologies will help get Chicagoans back to work in-person

Between March 2020 and today, so much has changed. We now understand how COVID-19 spreads and how we mitigate that risk. Initially, we were feverishly washing and sanitizing our hands. Then, we learned that the virus was spread by airborne particles, making masks and social distancing commonplace. As our understanding of this virus has evolved, so have the technologies that business owners have been employing to mitigate the risk of spread to their employees.