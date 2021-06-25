Marcus & Millichap sells Bojangles restaurant in Nashville market
Marcus & Millichap recently negotiated the sale of Bojangles, a 2,350-square-foot, net-leased property in Springfield, Tennessee. The asset sold for more than $2.64 million. The buyer, a partnership, was secured and represented by Dominic Sulo, senior vice president, and Samuel Malato, associate, both investment specialists of The Sulo Group of Marcus & Millichap’s Chicago Oak Brook office. Jody McKibben assisted in closing this transaction as broker of record in Tennessee.rejournals.com