(WORD IN BLACK) – When she was just a sophomore, Anson Dorrance, the legendary women’s soccer coach at University of North Carolina, said of Brianna Pinto: “Pinto will be one of the top players in the collegiate game despite the fact she will only be a sophomore. What she brings us is a remarkable athletic platform where you can combine everything, like her speed element, her quickness element and her agility element. All of these factors put her in the top one percent of all the collegiate players in the country.”