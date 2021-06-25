Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

12 German soldiers wounded in attack on UN mission Mali

Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 15 days ago

BERLIN — (AP) — Germany’s defense minister said on Friday that 12 German troops and a soldier from another country were wounded following an attack on soldiers taking part in a United Nations mission in Mali.

The U.N. mission in the country, MINUSMA, had earlier said that 15 peacekeepers were wounded when a temporary operational base in the Gao region was targeted with a vehicle bomb.

German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said three of the soldiers were seriously wounded. She told reporters in Bonn, Germany that two soldiers were in a stable condition while the third was still undergoing surgery.

All of the wounded soldiers were flown by helicopter to Gao, where they were being treated at German, French and Chinese medical facilities, the minister said.

“The military operations on site aren’t completed yet,” she said.

A German medevac plane will fly to Gao overnight to bring the wounded soldiers back to Germany on Saturday, said Kramp-Karrenbauer.

Germany has hundreds of troops taking part in U.N. stabilization and European Union training missions in the West African nation.

Mali has been trying to contain an Islamic extremist insurgency since 2012.

Islamic extremist rebels were forced from power in Mali’s northern cities with the help of a French-led military operation in 2013. However, the insurgents quickly regrouped in the desert and began launching frequent attacks on the Malian army and its allies fighting the insurgency.

The extremists have expanded their reach well into central Mali, where their presence has inflamed tensions between ethnic groups in the area.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
3K+
Followers
18K+
Post
926K+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West African#Un#Ap#U N#French#Chinese#European Union#Islamic#Malian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
News Break
United Nations
Country
China
Related
MilitaryNewsweek

Treasure Hunter Discovers Body of German World War II Soldier

The body of a German soldier who died in World War II has been found buried in the Netherlands by a person searching through fields with a metal detector. The detectorist found the body in the municipality of Best after their equipment fired on pieces of ammunition and the recognition tag of the soldier in the unmarked grave.
MilitaryPosted by
Fox News

Two US soldiers injured in Iraq rocket attack

Two U.S. soldiers were injured during a rocket attack on Ain al-Asad air base in western Iraq Wednesday, Army officials reported. A series of at least 14 rockets hit the Iraqi air base housing both U.S. and international forces, along with structures in the surrounding area. U.S. officials told Fox...
WorldPosted by
IBTimes

UN Prolongs Mali Peacekeeping Mission, Calls For February Vote

The UN Security Council on Tuesday extended its Mali peacekeeping mission until the end of June 2022, insisting on a return to civilian rule and for elections on February 27. The resolution drafted by France to that effect was adopted unanimously and provides for a renewed mandate for the MINUSMA peacekeeping mission at its current strength of maximum 13,289 soldiers and 1,920 police.
MilitaryMarietta Daily Journal

German troops arrive home from Afghanistan, ending 20 year mission

Wunstorf, Germany — The last contingent of German soldiers has arrived back in Germany following the end of their deployment to Afghanistan. Three Luftwaffe transport planes landed at the Wunstorf Air Base in Lower Saxony on Wednesday afternoon, carrying a total of 264 men and women. Among them were 20 members of the Special Forces Command (KSK) who had been deployed to Afghanistan to secure the field camp in Mazar-i-Sharif, which was evacuated the day before.
Militarywsau.com

Mali says four soldiers killed in ambush by suspected militants

BAMAKO (Reuters) – Four soldiers were killed when their patrol was ambushed by suspected militants in central Mali on Sunday, the army said in a statement. The region is where Mali is battling Islamist militants linked to al Qaeda and the Islamic State. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Public SafetyTimes Daily

Authorities puzzle over motive for German knife attack

WUERZBURG, Germany (AP) — The suspect in a knife attack in southern Germany that left three women dead was ordered kept in custody Saturday on suspicion of murder, while authorities puzzled over a possible motive, examining his mental health and seeking to determine whether he was radicalized. Copyright 2021 The...
Public Safetyyourvalley.net

German city holds memorial to victims of knife attack

BERLIN (AP) — The German city of Wuerzburg on Sunday held a memorial service for the victims of a brutal knife attack that left three women dead, while questions about the possible motive of the assailant remained unanswered. in and outside a store in the center of the Bavarian city...
Public Safetyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Seven UN peacekeepers injured in Mali blast

Seven UN peacekeepers were injured Friday when their vehicle hit an improvised explosive device in central Mali, the United Nations peacekeeping mission announced. The device exploded beneath the vehicle which was travelling near Diallo, in the central Mopti region, MINUSMA, the UN peacekeeping mission, tweeted. The nationality of those injured...
MilitaryAntelope Valley Press

France plans to shrink Sahel force

GAO, Mali — During a grueling, weeks-long mission in northern Mali, French soldiers were confronted by a familiar threat: Extremists trying to impose the same strict Islamic rule that preceded France’s military intervention here more than eight years ago. Traumatized residents showed scars on their shoulders and backs from whippings...
PoliticsNew Haven Register

UN says it's `imperative' Mali holds elections next February

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution Tuesday extending the U.N. peacekeeping mission in crisis-wracked Mali and said it’s “imperative” the military government hold presidential and legislative elections on schedule next February. The council maintained the ceilings in the U.N. force at 13,289 military troops and...
Military19fortyfive.com

China’s Worst Nightmare: The U.S. Military Could Land Troops On the Senkaku Islands

U.S. troops landing on the Senkaku Islands? Could be. Last year Lieutenant General Kevin Schneider, the commander of U.S. forces based in Japan, launched the U.S.-Japanese exercise Keen Sword 21 with words to that effect. Keen Sword brings together units from all four U.S. military services together with their brethren from the Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF). Announced General Schneider on board a Japanese warship, the allied force demonstrated “the ability to move a few people” around Japan’s southwestern islands.
Militarymarketresearchtelecast.com

Russia claims to have intercepted a US B-52 bomber over the Baltic

Two Su-27 fighters of the Russian Aerospace Force have intercepted a US strategic bomber in the Baltic Sea, as reported on Saturday by the National Center for Defense Management of Russia. “The airspace surveillance system detected an air target in the Baltic Sea on 28 August approaching the country’s borders....

Comments / 0

Community Policy