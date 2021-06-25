Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

South Africa battles rapid rise of COVID-19 in Johannesburg

By MOGOMOTSI MAGOME
Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WcpF3_0afI9vw100

JOHANNESBURG — (AP) — A rapid resurgence of COVID-19 is slamming South Africa's largest city, Johannesburg, and threatens to overwhelm its hospitals.

Johannesburg, a city of 5 million, and the surrounding Gauteng province account for about 60% of the country’s new daily infections. South Africa’s 7-day rolling average of daily new cases has doubled over the past two weeks from 10 new cases per 100,000 people on June 10 to 22 per 100,000 people on June 24, according to Johns Hopkins University.

South Africa's rising cases are part of a rampant resurgence across Africa whose peak is expected to exceed that of earlier waves as the continent's 54 countries struggle to vaccinate even a small percentage of their populations.

The steep rise of cases in Gauteng has not yet reached its peak, bringing authorities to consider increased restrictions on public gatherings and liquor sales. South Africa's vaccination drive has had a slow start and to date about 2.5 million people of the country's population of 60 million have received at least one jab.

The military has sent medical personnel to help treat the growing number of patients. Hospitals in Gauteng province are so full that many patients are being sent to medical facilities hours away in Mpumalanga and North West provinces, Lucky Mpeko, a director at QRS ambulance services, told The Associated Press.

“The normal practice is that a patient must be taken to the closest hospital to their home, but that has not been possible because hospitals are full, they do not have beds," said Mpeko.

“Even when you are allowed to bring a patient to a hospital, you will have queue (wait in line) for two or three hours while they try to find space for your patient,” said Mpeko.

He said under normal circumstances, taxis take 30 to 45 minutes to transport a patient to a hospital, but now the time is often hours because they must drive such long distances.

The beta variant, first identified in South Africa, continues to dominate here. The alpha and delta variants are also here, but they are responsible for a minority of cases, according to health experts.

This week health faculty at the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg demonstrated against the government's management of the crisis and called on authorities to urgently reopen Charlotte Maxeke Hospital in Johannesburg, a designated COVID-19 center. Some parts of the hospital were gutted by a fire in April and more than 700 patients were evacuated. Initially, officials said the hospital would be reopened within two weeks, but two months later it's still closed.

“It is having a huge impact. We are talking about a 1,000-bed hospital being closed in the middle of a pandemic, with a wave that is not comparable to the ones we previously had," said Professor Johnny Mahlangu, head of Wits university's pathology school and who participated in the protests.

“This hospital has been declared as a COVID-19 treating facility and it is missing in action and that is negatively affecting us," he said. “The province is currently under siege from the pandemic and opening this facility will help us manage it.”

On Friday, the opposition Economic Freedom Fighters, protested in the capital, Pretoria, against the slow pace of vaccinations.

South Africa's sluggish rate of vaccinations is blamed for contributing to the new surge. The country has had a shortage of vaccines, among other delays.

On Thursday acting health minister Mamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane announced South Africa will soon include people aged 50 years and older as eligible to get vaccinated as the country seeks to expand its inoculations. So far vaccinations have been limited to health care workers, people aged 60 and over, and schoolteachers.

This week, 300 000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine were allocated to start vaccinating teachers and other workers in the education sector.

___

Follow more of AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
3K+
Followers
18K+
Post
926K+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Johannesburg#Covid 19#Ap#Johns Hopkins University#Qrs#The Associated Press#Charlotte Maxeke Hospital#Wits University#The Johnson Johnson
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Place
Africa
Country
South Africa
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

South Africa's rand weakens as government tightens COVID-19 restrictions

JOHANNESBURG, June 28 (Reuters) - South Africa’s rand weakened early on Monday after the government tightened COVID-19 restrictions to cope with the speed and scale of new coronavirus infections. At 0623 GMT, the rand traded at 14.1800 against the dollar, 0.37% weaker than its previous close. President Cyril Ramaphosa announced...
Public Healthdallassun.com

Covid cases climbing in Africa; countries unprepared, says WHO

COVID-19 cases jumped over 20 percent in the past week in nearly two dozen African countries, according to a World Health Organization official. Covid-related deaths have increased by 15 percent in the past week, with five countries -- South Africa, Tunisia, Zambia, Uganda and Namibia -- accounting for 76 percent of the new cases.
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Delta variant driving COVID surge in South Africa

The highly contagious Delta variant is driving a surge in South African COVID-19 infections that is testing the capacity of hospitals and forcing authorities to mull tighter restrictions, the government and scientists said on Saturday. The hardest-hit country in Africa recorded 18,762 new infections on Saturday—its highest daily figure since...
Public Healthraleighnews.net

Africa struggling with 3rd wave of COVID-19 pandemic: WHO

Geneva [Switzerland], June 25 (ANI/Sputnik): Africa is in the midst of a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, as cases surge weekly and are on course to overtake the second wave at its peak if the trend continues, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported on Thursday. "Africa is facing a...
Public Healthdallassun.com

WHO Says Africa Experiencing Third Wave of COVID-19 Infections

"Africa is facing a fast-surging third wave of COVID-19 pandemic, with cases spreading more rapidly and projected to soon overtake the peak of the second wave the continent witnessed at the start of 2021," according to the World Health Organization's regional office in Africa. WHO said in a statement the...
Soccerchatsports.com

Cosafa Cup to go ahead despite South Africa plans on Covid-19 - Destombes

The tournament will run from July 6 to 18 and will see Eswatini and Lesotho kicking off the action at Nelson Mandela Bay. Tournament organisers have maintained the 2021 Cosafa Cup will go ahead as planned despite the stricter Covid-19 lockdown regulations enforced in South Africa. According to Cosafa general...
Public HealthPosted by
The Conversation Africa

South Africa’s latest COVID-19 lockdown puts spotlight back on vaccination failures

South Africa is in the grip of another resurgence of COVID-19. Gauteng province, the country’s economic hub, where 25% of the population live, is the epicentre. But infection rates are expected to rise in other major provinces as well. To ease pressure on the health system and slow the rate of transmission, President Cyril Ramaphosa recently announced tighter lockdown restrictions. Shabir Madhi is the director of the South African Medical Research Council Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Analytics Research Unit and co-founder and co-director of the African Leadership Initiative for Vaccinology Expertise at the University of the Witwatersrand. He spoke to The Conversation Africa to shed some light on South Africa’s situation.
MilitaryNew Scientist

Military comes to aid of South Africa's hospitals amid third wave

WHILE global coronavirus case numbers continue to decline, cases are surging in some African countries. South Africa has sent military medical personnel to hospitals in its Gauteng region, the commercial heart of the country, to help them cope with soaring numbers of covid-19 patients. Experts in South Africa attribute its...
Public Healthdallassun.com

South Africa's COVID-19 tallysurpasses 2 million

Cape Town [South Africa], July 3 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of people diagnosed with COVID-19 in South Africa has increased by 24,720 within the past 24 hours, thus surpassing 2 million, the national Department of Health said. The death toll from the coronavirus in South Africa currently stands at 61,332 people,...
Public HealthVoice of America

South African Firm to Produce COVID-19 Vaccine for African Countries

NAIROBI, KENYA - The South African pharmaceutical company Aspen has begun production of hundreds of millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccine for African countries. To speed up the process, the company is getting a large funding boost from the U.S. government. Speaking during a virtual press briefing Thursday, Mark Marchick,...
Worldsimpleflying.com

South Africa’s Comair And Kulula Suspend Operations Over Rising COVID Cases

On Friday, July 2nd, South African operator Comair announced that it would temporarily suspend all of its scheduled operations for kulula.com and British Airways (operated by Comair). This suspension, which begins today, is set to last for three weeks and follows the South African President’s announcement of a move to an adjusted Level 4 lockdown.
Public HealthPosted by
AFP

'Brutal' third wave hits Africa as vaccination slows

Africa is facing a vicious coronavirus resurgence, with unprecedented hospital admissions and fatalities pushing health facilities to the brink as the continent falls far behind in the global vaccination drive. With just under 5.3 million reported cases and around 139,000 deaths among its nearly 1.3 billion people, Africa is still the world's least-affected continent after Oceania, according to an AFP tally. So far African nations have been spared disasters comparable to Brazil or India. But the pandemic is resurging at an alarming rate in at least 12 countries, with continental cases expected to hit a record peak in around three weeks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy