LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — Residents who were affected by the June storms and flooding may be eligible for disaster assistance. Those whose primary residence was destroyed or made uninhabitable in Arkansas, Desha, Drew, Jefferson, Lincoln and Monroe counties will be able to apply, according to the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management. Assistance may include home repairs, cleaning, household debris removal, and personal property repair. Businesses, second homes, vehicles, sheds or outbuildings, fencing, and food loss are not eligible.