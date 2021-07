Over the past weekend one of the most popular MMORPG’s in the gaming market soared obtained a new record. Final Fantasy XIV managed to outdo its own concurrent playerbase record on Steam, hitting roughly 47,542 in the last 24 hours. This tops the game’s previous mark in 2020 when it reached 41,200. That was around the time when the current expansion Shadowbringers had just launched. The main difference this time is there was no new expansion drop or any new piece of content. Instead, the main factor for this surge in players is due to a Twitch Streamer named Zack, better known as Asmongold, playing and streaming the game for the first time.