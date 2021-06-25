Educators Respond To Noem's Crusade Against Critical Race Theory | June 25 Podcast
The White House will meet over the next 18 months with several cities, including Rapid City, about police intervention programs. And the South Dakota Supreme Court will continue to consider a law legalizing recreational marijuana. Plus, Governor Kristi Noem has a lead role in a national conservative effort to ban public schools and universities from teaching certain concepts about race and racism. Her approach has some concerned.listen.sdpb.org