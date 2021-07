The 2018 reboot of Halloween did fairly well, as reboots go, at the box office and critically speaking. After 40 years since the original film, the story harkened back to its “roots” with Jamie Lee Curtis’ return as Laurie, with the character having even more agency in the fight against the seemingly unbeatable Michael Myers. But, of course, it ended with a cliffhanger. Three years, and apparently a lot of chaos, later, and the trailer for its sequel, Halloween Kills, is finally out. And boy, are Real Housewives fans having the best reactions to Kyle Richards’ appearing as Lindsey once again. If you haven’t seen the trailer yet, check it out below: