On June 27, BTS’s agency Big Hit Entertainment confirmed with news outlet Newsen that Ed Sheeran is indeed participating in the production of BTS’s new song. However, it is not said whether the collaboration will be included in the single ‘Butter’ that will be released on July 9. When asked about its release date, Big Hit also said it is “difficult to confirm” whether the song will be released in July. According to news reports, it is speculated that the collaboration will be included in a new album that is scheduled to be released in the future, and not in this single album.