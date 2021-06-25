Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin to Issue Second Round of Benefits to Children Who Missed Free or Reduced Price School Meals Because of COVID-19 Pandemic

By Wisconsin Department of Health Services
Urban Milwaukee
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced today that the families of more than 250,000 students who participate in the National School Lunch Program will be receiving more than $80 million in food benefits through the School Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) program. During the 2020-2021 school year, many schools offered virtual or remote learning, which meant children no longer received meals at school, putting an added stress on limited household food budgets. To help families, Congress authorized the P-EBT program through the United States Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service (FNS). School P-EBT benefits are being released to families on a rolling basis, and the second planned release of benefits begins the weekend of June 26.

urbanmilwaukee.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Health
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Lunch#School Meals#School Districts#Dhs#Congress#Fns#School P Ebt#The P Ebt Support Team#Dpi#Foodshare
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Virginia StateNBC News

Statues of Confederate generals come down in Charlottesville, Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Statues honoring two Confederate generals were taken down Saturday, nearly four years after white supremacist and neo-Nazi groups stormed the Virginia college town to protect it. The removal of the bronze statues depicting Gens. Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson "is one small step closer to the...
MLBABC News

Dad of Nats' Joe Ross saves fan with Heimlich at Giants game

SAN FRANCISCO -- Father to a pair of big league starting pitchers, Willie Ross made a crucial save at a ballgame in San Francisco on Saturday. Ross, dad of veteran pitchers Joe and Tyson Ross, performed the Heimlich maneuver on a choking fan during a game between the Giants and Washington Nationals, dislodging bits of a hot dog to clear the woman's airways.
NFLABC News

NFL LB Mingo charged with indecency with child in Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas -- NFL linebacker Barkevious Mingo, who is currently with the Atlanta Falcons, has been arrested in Texas on a charge of indecency with a child-sexual contact, police said Saturday. Mingo, 30, was arrested on Thursday by police in the Dallas suburb of Arlington. Jail records listed an address...
UFCPosted by
Fox News

Dustin Poirier's wife gets last laugh in Conor McGregor feud

Dustin Poirier’s wife, Jolie, sent a one-finger salute to Conor McGregor as the Irishman sat on the mat while trainers tended to his injured leg after UFC 264 on Saturday night. McGregor had brought Poirier’s wife into his trash-talking in the days leading up to the bout. He shared videos...
ReligionPosted by
The Hill

Pope makes first public appearance since intestinal surgery

Pope Francis on Sunday made his first public appearance since undergoing surgery to correct a “severe” narrowing of his colon. Francis walked out onto a balcony at Rome's Gemelli hospital to lead his weekly prayer in front of hundreds of people, CBS News reports. He was joined on the balcony by some children who are also hospitalized at Gemelli.

Comments / 0

Community Policy