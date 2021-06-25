Wisconsin to Issue Second Round of Benefits to Children Who Missed Free or Reduced Price School Meals Because of COVID-19 Pandemic

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced today that the families of more than 250,000 students who participate in the National School Lunch Program will be receiving more than $80 million in food benefits through the School Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) program. During the 2020-2021 school year, many schools offered virtual or remote learning, which meant children no longer received meals at school, putting an added stress on limited household food budgets. To help families, Congress authorized the P-EBT program through the United States Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service (FNS). School P-EBT benefits are being released to families on a rolling basis, and the second planned release of benefits begins the weekend of June 26.