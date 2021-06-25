Cancel
Are genuinfluencers the new influencers for niche and luxury brands?

By Rumble Romagnoli
The Drum
 16 days ago

This promoted content is produced by a member of The Drum Network. The Drum Network is a paid-for membership product which allows agencies to share their news, opinion and insights with The Drum's audience. Find out more on The Drum Network homepage. The influencer marketing industry is on track to...

www.thedrum.com
#Luxury Brands#Influencers#Content Marketing#Instagram#Chanel#Bugatti Centodieci#Post Covid#Michelin#Influencer Marketing Hub
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Economy
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
EconomyInman.com

PLAN: A 1-year marketing calendar for brand new agents

New to the industry? Get started with everything you need to know about the early decisions that’ll shape your career, including choosing a brokerage, learning your market, creating an online presence, budgeting, getting leads, marketing listings and so much more. If you’re a team leader or broker-owner, New Agent Month will be jam-packed with resources to help your new hires navigate.
InternetRegister Citizen

It's Time to Redefine the Influencer

Social media influencers are a powerhouse community. According to Statista, 78% are under the age of 34, with 34% of those being under 24. Social media will continue to provide a massive platform for today’s youth to build their influencer foundations, and access is nearly universal, costing little more than a smartphone, a Wi-Fi hookup and creativity.
Lifestylemartechseries.com

Lifestyle Marketing Platforms are Thriving in the B2C Segment

Every individual wants to level-up his or her lifestyle. Taking this term forward, modern marketers have coined ‘lifestyle marketing’ to spice up their transactional marketing. Before we try to understand this, let us understand the term lifestyle properly. Lifestyle is nothing but the kind of individual’s behavior that makes him...
Cell Phonesmartechseries.com

Pairy App Launched to Help Influencers, Brands & Agencies Make a Match Made in Digital Heaven

Matchmaking app ups the ante on the new influencer marketing trend so brands, agencies, and all social media influencers can have a meeting of the minds. Making on-point partnerships a gettable-get, a newly-launched app is slated to give social media influencers a big marketing leg up. Enter Pairy. It’s a cut through the weeds approach to pairing influencers with brands and agencies for mutual collaboration. Typically, influencers have to spend precious creative time on spammy comments and robots that fill their DMs. Pairy removes all the clutter. Its job is to leave a listing of genuine brand offers in one easy to navigate spot. Better yet, it helps every influencer regardless of the size of their audience. There are no hoops to jump through, no lengthy demos to pony up, or high agency fees to manage. The app is free. Any takers ready for their close-up?
EconomyThe Drum

How to prevent your brand from getting dumped

This promoted content is produced by a member of The Drum Network. The Drum Network is a paid-for membership product which allows agencies to share their news, opinion and insights with The Drum's audience. Find out more on The Drum Network homepage. Yes, a brand. For me, it was last...
ApparelStamford Advocate

Luxury Shoe Brand Tiannia Barnes Raises $10,000 from ClearAngel

Data-driven angel investor puts its best foot forward with flexible capital for entrepreneur. Clearco, the world’s largest e-commerce investor and the company revolutionizing the way founders grow their businesses, announced today that the most recent recipient of its ClearAngel program funding is Tiannia Barnes, an affordable provider of luxury footwear designed by a woman for women.
BusinessThe Drum

Business on the Move, featuring Havas, Kantar and Dishoom

Another week, another wave of account news, reviews, agency launches, rebrands and acquisitions. Check out our global round-up to see what business is on the move (and why it matters) below, then head over to our Business on the Move hub to read about more market maneuvers. Looking for a...
EconomyThomasNet Industrial News Room

9 Tips For Video Marketing Campaign Success: For Manufacturers

Video marketing is on the rise, and for good reason; videos have been shown to capture attention more effectively than plain text or static pictures, and videos are shared more than any other type of content on social media. Today, 61% of content marketers are putting videos into play to keep up with the competition and establish their brands as cutting-edge thought leaders. If you haven’t yet made use of video in your content marketing campaigns, it’s time to get going. Or, if you’re already utilizing video, it may be time to kick it up a notch and different video types to increase sales.
EconomyThe Drum

Brands, ‘don’t be perfect, be good-ish’ while marketing to Gen-Z

As a Gen-Z representative herself, Yashaswini Chhaparwal tells brands what ‘not to do’ while marketing to this prized cohort. She is a young creative strategist, who has worked with the South Asian audience, and is currently the creative lead at The Working Capitol, Singapore. Who is Gen-Z? Also known as...
BusinessBirmingham Star

Tata CLiQ Luxury set to decode the new philosophy of luxury

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Tata CLiQ Luxury today announced its first virtual conclave, 'The Luxe Life', from 16th-18th July, 2021. In association with American Express, the event will see 24 industry stalwarts share global and local perspectives on movements that drive luxury with a purpose. The confluence...
Designers & Collectionshoustoniamag.com

Peep the Luxury Brand That’s Blending Individuality and Freedom Through Intricate Designs

For decades, Montrose has been home to artistic liberation. From the astounding wave of new technology-driven galleries to quirky vintage shops, these experimental businesses have helped to craft a cocktail every aspiring creative wants to sip from. Cypress-native brothers Saber and Samee Ahmed found solace in this eclectic neighborhood, fully aware that their visions of luxury minimalism and philosophically rooted designs would thrive there—and they were spot on.
BusinessPosted by
WWD

Kering Eyewear Takes Control of Luxury Lindberg Brand

MILAN — Kering Eyewear is taking full control of Danish brand Lindberg. The acquisition is “an extraordinary, game-changing step for Kering Eyewear,” and the first of its kind for the group, said president and chief executive officer Roberto Vedovotto in an interview with WWD. “Lindberg is really an extraordinary company,...
Behind Viral VideosThe Drum

The New Take On Influencers: TikTok Introduces Monetization Tools

With the growing popularity of advertising through social media, TikTok rolled out tools to help influencers connect with brands and users easier. And by doing so, it opened up a new content monetization channel. Every advertiser has their own opinion about influencers. For some, it’s a great marketing opportunity. Others...
Designers & CollectionsHarper's Bazaar

Luxury Brands Are Embracing Circular Fashion

It used to be that buying clothes secondhand was the domain of vintage lovers or those simply looking for a more affordable price tag. The pursuit required sifting through racks and, for committed thrifters, visiting multiple consignment shops. Today, thanks to digital resellers, buying secondhand has gone mainstream. In fact, by 2023 more than a quarter of the pieces in our closets could be pre-owned. That stat is courtesy of a 2020 study by Boston Consulting Group and Vestiaire Collective, the Paris-based luxury resale platform. “Secondhand businesses like Vestiaire Collective and the RealReal are helping to define a new era where secondhand is as good as, if not better than, new,” says Maxine Bédat, founder and director of the fashion policy think tank New Standard Institute and author of the new book Unraveled: The Life and Death of a Garment, which examines the environmental impact of shopping.
Lifestyleluxurytravelmagazine.com

How Emerging Brand Locherber Milano is Redefining Luxury Home Fragrance

“Nothing is more memorable than a smell,” once said famed American poet Diane Ackerman, a romanticism of what is undeniably scientific fact. Statistically speaking, 75 percent of all emotions felt by humans are created thanks to scent, with those memories lingering 100 times more powerfully than those created by sight, sound or touch. Inspired by the profound importance of smell in the minds of humanity, emerging Italian home fragrance company Locherber Milano was founded in effort to bring the deep sensory experience of scent home through its luxurious range of fragrances, all presented in an unparalleled upscale design.
Designers & CollectionsNPR

Nordstrom Partners With Luxury Hijab Brand

For Muslim women who wear the hijab, it can be a struggle to find the right one for the right occasion. A lot of places just don't sell fashionable headscarves. But now women will have some more options. Nordstrom has announced a new partnership with Henna & Hijabs to carry a luxury line of hijabs. The new collection comes in pastel colors and delicate prints. The Minnesota-based brand was founded by Hilal Ibrahim, who joins us now. Welcome.

