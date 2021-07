The cast has been announced for the upcoming “Cocaine Bear”. Ray Liotta, Keri Russell and Elizabeth Banks will star in the movie version of events that actually occurred in 1985. The story goes, as reported by the New York Times, that a drug smuggler named Andrew Thornton had to dump a load of cocaine in mid-flight. Authorities searching the heavily wooded area reportedly found a 200 lb. bear, dead, with an empty duffle bag nearby and tell-tale white powder on its muzzle. It was determined that the bear had come across the duffle bag and consumed most of its contents: 70 pounds of uncut cocaine.