'F*ck Greg Abbott,' #AbbottHatesDogs: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week
This week, there was one thing San Antonio Current readers could get behind — a shared animosity for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. Among our most read stories was an article about a new trending hashtag that arose after Abbott vetoed an anti-animal cruelty measure. Plenty of folks also scoped out a story about a party being thrown by the San Antonio-based creator of "F*ck Greg Abbott" merch, including T-shirts and yard signs.www.sacurrent.com