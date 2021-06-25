What To Know About Historic Heat Wave: Burn Bans, Illnesses & More

Meteorologists say the heat wave due to slam the Pacific Northwest and most of Washington state starting Friday (June 25) may reach record-breaking levels. "A massive dome of high pressure will move north over the region, setting up shop near British Columbia, which is a very unusual spot for such a strong heat-center to take hold. As it does so, highs will climb close to 90 in Seattle and Tacoma on Friday afternoon," according to KOMO. Forecasters said these conditions could linger for several days, as well.