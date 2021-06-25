Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

What To Know About Historic Heat Wave: Burn Bans, Illnesses & More

Posted by 
KJR 95.7 The Jet
KJR 95.7 The Jet
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Meteorologists say the heat wave due to slam the Pacific Northwest and most of Washington state starting Friday (June 25) may reach record-breaking levels. "A massive dome of high pressure will move north over the region, setting up shop near British Columbia, which is a very unusual spot for such a strong heat-center to take hold. As it does so, highs will climb close to 90 in Seattle and Tacoma on Friday afternoon," according to KOMO. Forecasters said these conditions could linger for several days, as well.

957thejet.iheart.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
KJR 95.7 The Jet

KJR 95.7 The Jet

Seattle, WA
580
Followers
272
Post
223K+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle's Feel Good Variety of the 80's and More

 https://957thejet.iheart.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Darrington, WA
City
Edmonds, WA
City
Lynnwood, WA
City
Mukilteo, WA
State
Washington State
City
Tacoma, WA
City
Brier, WA
City
Seattle, WA
City
Marysville, WA
City
Mill Creek, WA
City
Stanwood, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Wave#Seattle City#Heat Stroke#Heat Exhaustion#Extreme Weather#Komo#Gold Bar#Kiro 7#Western Washington
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Seattle, WAPosted by
KJR 95.7 The Jet

Seattle Heat Causes Mass Bird Death Event

The extreme heat has prompted the death of dozens of seabirds in Seattle, reports King5. State wildlife officials have been monitoring a colony of Caspian Terns that jumped from the roof of an industrial roof. Washington Department Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) investigators believe that Monday's (June 28) triple-digit temperatures led...
Washington StatePosted by
KJR 95.7 The Jet

Thousands Lose Power During Deadly Washington Heat Wave

King5 also reports that thousands of people are dealing with power outages during the record-breaking heatwave. Puget Sound Energy (PSE) and Seattle City Lights customers began reporting outages over the weekend. As of Monday, June 28, at 8:00 A.M., over 2,700 PSE customers and around 325 Seattle City Lights customers had no power.
Seattle, WAPosted by
KJR 95.7 The Jet

Record-Breaking Heat Shuts Down Seattle Restaurants

Several Seattle restaurants were forced to shut down on Sunday and Monday (June 27 and 28) as temperatures rose to record-breaking levels, reports King5. Seattle eateries like Eden Hill Restaurant in the Queen Anne neighborhood announced they would temporarily close when temperatures hit 100 degrees and people with reservations should call to reschedule.
Seattle, WAPosted by
KJR 95.7 The Jet

Seattle Hotels Fully Booked As Residents Seek To Stay Cool In Heat Wave

As people try to stay cool in a record heat wave sweeping the Pacific Northwest, Seattle residents have found another source of respite from the weather: hotels. KING 5 reported that several hotel operators in the area are fully booked for the next few days. Due to many Puget Sound homes lacking AC systems and portable units being sold out, people flocked to hotels with fully-air conditioned rooms. Some even have pools, another way to beat the heat.
Seattle, WAPosted by
KJR 95.7 The Jet

These Are The Highest-Rated Food Trucks In Seattle

Food trucks have captivated both tourists and locals with their unique approaches to small dishes. You can find them just about anywhere, and like restaurants, their flavor profiles and menus can vary drastically. Yelp ranked the highest-rated food trucks that travel the streets of Seattle, bringing their delightful dishes wherever...
Seattle, WAPosted by
KJR 95.7 The Jet

These 5 Farms Near Seattle Are Great For Berry Picking

A longtime and sometimes overlooked activity during the summer is berry picking. Not only can you get your own plump, fresh and juicy berries from a farm, but you can even have your pick as to a type of strawberry, blueberry, and more. Depending on which farm you're going to, some may be selling other items you want, like vegetables and honey.

Comments / 0

Community Policy