FTX's Valuation Jumps 20X, Citi Crypto, Non-Fungible Jay-Z + More News

By Sumejja Muratagić-Tadić Linas Kmieliauskas
cryptonews.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. Crypto derivatives exchange FTX will be valued at USD 20bn with the completion of the upcoming funding round, expected in the coming weeks, Nikkei Asia reported, citing Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder and CEO of the company. A year ago, it was valued at USD 1bn. In the upcoming round, FTX will raise "mid-hundreds of millions" primarily from institutions, the report said, adding that with the fresh capital, the exchange is also looking to make acquisitions to target retail investors and obtain licenses in other jurisdictions.

Jay Z
Jay Z
