Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou won’t rush into decision on Leigh Griffiths future

 15 days ago
Leigh Griffiths (PA Wire)

New Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou will delay decisions on the future of Leigh Griffiths and his backroom staff.

Griffiths is out of contract but Celtic have the option of extending his stay for a further season.

The 30-year-old became embroiled in a public spat with Neil Lennon this week, with the former boss doubling down on his criticism of the striker’s post-lockdown fitness last summer.

Griffiths endured a frustrating season spent largely on the bench and missed out on a place in Scotland’s Euro 2020 squad, but he could yet win a new contract.

“I have had a good chat to Leigh,” Postecoglou said. “He is a player who has done fantastically well for the football club over a number of years. I had a great discussion with him.

“Again, he is in the same place as everyone else. A lot of it will be dependent on them embracing what I am trying to achieve.

“I have made it clear the kind of football club we are going to be, the kind of football we are going to play, the expectations around that in terms of everything that is involved with being a professional footballer.

“Those discussions will continue and if Leigh fits in the picture, then I’m happy to bring him back. Those kind of decisions I will make when I have all the information I need.”

Postecoglou took a similar stance when asked about his coaching team.

The Australian will assess the futures of assistant manager John Kennedy, who spent three months in caretaker charge, and first-team coach Gavin Strachan.

“I will make those decisions as we go along,” he said. “My view on these things is always that I will trust my judgement above anyone else’s. I’m going to be the one working with people every day.

“I have had plenty of people offering opinions and that’s great, I will take in as much information as possible. But every role I walk into I will back myself to make the right decisions, and that will happen over the course of the next few weeks, both with players and staff.

“I am really pleased with the reaction I have had so far but there’s no doubt the environment and the way we work will change and we will see over time how people fit in.

“If we need to bring people in to fill gaps or add to expertise, we will do that. The club has given me the freedom to do that. I will make my decisions when I have seen what’s in place.”

