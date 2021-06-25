Cancel
Port Vale sign goalkeeper Aidan Stone

Port Vale have announced the signing of goalkeeper Aidan Stone on a one-year deal with the option of a further 12 months.

The 21-year-old will officially join Vale on July 1 once his contract at Mansfield expires.

Stone is the second goalkeeper who has signed for the Valiants this week, alongside Lucas Covolan who joined from Torquay.

Speaking to the club’s website, manager Darrell Clarke said: “We are pleased to have secured Aidan’s future at Vale Park and expect to have a healthy dose of competition now in the goalkeeping positions.

“Another permanent addition to the goalkeeping ranks was preferred over a loan move and developing another club’s player.”

