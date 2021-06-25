Hot Wheels Unleashed Is Definitely a Racing Game

Hot Wheels are legendary, and to this day, I can still remember watching that amazing Metallica opening for Hot Wheels Turbo Racing for PlayStation 1. Mattel is now allowing fans and collectors to build their own Hot Wheels cars as they announce their new Mega Construx sets. The set will include 4 special supercars that can be customized to the users liking with added specialized pieces. The 4 included mechanical beasts will be Dawgzilla, Mod Rod, Night Shifter, and Rally Cat. Just like other upcoming Mattel Mega Construx Car sets, these will also include 4 minor racer figures with their own racing gear as they prepare to get behind the wheel of these bad boys. The Mega Construx Hot Wheels Car Customizer Vehicle is priced at $39.99 and can be purchased today right here. Be sure to check out the upcoming Monster Trucks set if you need to fuel that need for speed of yours.