Hot Wheels Unleashed Is Definitely a Racing Game
Hot Wheels is a franchise that many people hold dear. After all, when you're a child there's nothing more fun than setting up a plastic track and watching cars shoot around it. Then you get bored and see how hard you can shoot out a car by lining up all of those spinning booster tracks and putting a dent in your parent's walls, or maybe that's just me. Either way, Hot Wheels Unleashed promises an easy and simple way to relieve some of that classic Hot Wheels action without having to physically get out there, buy the sets, and put them together.