Leyton Orient land Northern Ireland international Paul Smyth

Paul Smyth in action for Charlton (PA Wire)

Leyton Orient have signed Northern Ireland forward Paul Smyth from QPR on a two-year deal.

Smyth, 23, whose contract at Loftus Road had expired, had loans spells at Charlton and Accrington last season.

He told the O’s official website: “We want to get promoted. This is a big club. The way (manager) Kenny (Jackett) wants to play is something I want to be a part of.

“Promotion is always your ambition when you join a team and I hope we can do that this year.”

Smyth, who is the O’s fourth summer signing, made his third senior appearance for Northern Ireland in a 1-0 friendly defeat in Ukraine earlier this month.

He joined QPR from Linfield in 2017 and spent the 2019-20 season on loan with Wycombe.

The O’s finished 11th in Sky Bet League Two last season, 12 points off the play-offs, and appointed Jackett as permanent manager in May following the departure of Ross Embleton.