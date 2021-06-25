Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Leyton Orient land Northern Ireland international Paul Smyth

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mSW8M_0afI2O4L00
Paul Smyth in action for Charlton (PA Wire)

Leyton Orient have signed Northern Ireland forward Paul Smyth from QPR on a two-year deal.

Smyth, 23, whose contract at Loftus Road had expired, had loans spells at Charlton and Accrington last season.

He told the O’s official website: “We want to get promoted. This is a big club. The way (manager) Kenny (Jackett) wants to play is something I want to be a part of.

“Promotion is always your ambition when you join a team and I hope we can do that this year.”

Smyth, who is the O’s fourth summer signing, made his third senior appearance for Northern Ireland in a 1-0 friendly defeat in Ukraine earlier this month.

He joined QPR from Linfield in 2017 and spent the 2019-20 season on loan with Wycombe.

The O’s finished 11th in Sky Bet League Two last season, 12 points off the play-offs, and appointed Jackett as permanent manager in May following the departure of Ross Embleton.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
newschain

newschain

29K+
Followers
79K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ross Embleton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Qpr#Loftus Road#Charlton#O#Linfield
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
newschain

Great Britain and Northern Ireland team for Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Great Britain and Northern Ireland team for rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Men:Tom Hall, Kenilworth, WarwickshirePatrick Huston, BelfastJames Woodgate, Woking, Surrey. Women:Sarah Bettles, EssexNaomi Folkard, Leamington Spa, WarwickshireBryony Pitman, Shoreham in West, Sussex. Artistic swimming (2)Kate Shortman, free duetIsabelle Thorpe, free duet. Athletics (77):. Women:Dina Asher-Smith, 100m, 200m, 4x100m relay (John...
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Virgil Van Dijk and Joe Gomez join Liverpool squad for Austria training camp

Long-term injured defenders Virgil Van Dijk and Joe Gomez plus new signing Ibrahima Konate will all kick off pre-season at Liverpool’s training camp in Austria on Monday. Van Dijk and Gomez have not played since October and November respectively after sustaining serious knee injuries but will join up with a 34-man squad – missing players who were, or still are, involved in Euro 2020 and the Copa America – at their base in the state of Tyrol.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Dean Brill leaves Leyton Orient for Tottenham academy coaching post

Dean Brill has joined Tottenham as academy goalkeeper coach. Brill arrives from Leyton Orient, where he held a role on the first team coaching staff and additionally played as part of the late Justin Edinburgh's promotion-winning side in 2019. Brill will work under existing academy coach Perry Suckling to develop...
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Tottenham confirm preseason friendlies against Leyton Orient & MK Dons

OK, hold up for a second while I check on something. [looks at notes] Nope, Tottenham Hotspur still don’t have a manager, but they now have a full slate of preseason matches. Today, Tottenham announced two more preseason friendlies, both away from home — at Leyton Orient on Saturday, July 17, and at MK Dons on Wednesday, July 28.
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Lawrence Vigouroux signs new Leyton Orient contract

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux has signed a new two-year contract, the club announced late on Tuesday night. The Chile international, 27, was outstanding for the Os last season and won their players’, supporters’ and manager’s player of the year awards. He told the club’s website: “I know it took...
Premier LeagueBBC

Harry Smith: Leyton Orient sign striker from Northampton Town

Leyton Orient have signed striker Harry Smith from fellow League Two club Northampton for an undisclosed fee. The 26-year-old has agreed a two-year contract with the O's, and becomes manager Kenny Jackett's sixth signing of the summer transfer window. Smith scored four goals in 21 appearances for the Cobblers last...
Premier Leaguegoal.com

Uche Ikpeazu: Middlesbrough belong in the Premier League

The 26-year-old believes the Riverside outfit deserves to play in the top-flight of English football and that he will help them achieve promotion. Ugandan international Uche Ikpeazu has revealed his main ambition at new club Middlesbrough is to help them gain promotion to the Premier League. The 26-year-old sealed a...
SoccerBBC

Wrexham sign Shaun Brisley and Liam McAlinden

New manager Phil Parkinson has made his first signings for Wrexham with experienced central defender Shaun Brisley and forward Liam McAlinden joining the Racecourse Ground club. Parkinson has said he expects to make several signings as he looks to get Wrexham promoted to League Two. Brisley, 31, joins after leaving...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Foul Ball: Who Are The Most Troublesome Players In English Football?

No matter what team you support, you have probably had a moment where it feels as though a decision by the ref to give a yellow or red card is a completely unjustified one. There has been no shortage of scraps breaking out on the pitch over a foul decision, and there will no doubt be countless more in the summer season ahead.

Comments / 0

Community Policy