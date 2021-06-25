Cancel
Premier League

Jack Grealish says he has had lots of requests for England-Germany tickets

Jack Grealish (right) says he has been inundated with requests for tickets to England v Germany (PA Wire)

England playmaker Jack Grealish says he has been inundated with requests for tickets for the Euro 2020 last-16 tie against Germany.

The latest edition of a famous footballing rivalry takes place at Wembley on Tuesday as the Three Lions face Joachim Low’s side in a game that the Villa man says will be a dream to play in.

“I can’t wait these are the games you dream of being involved in,” he told the Lions’ Den YouTube channel. “Tickets are like gold dust, so many people asking me for them.

“For all of us it is a game where you really do make a name for yourself and if I am involved it will be a dream come true.”

Gareth Southgate’s men will have had a week’s worth of preparations before the Germany game comes around, having finished their Group D campaign against Czech Republic on Tuesday.

Grealish says that is just what is needed with a potentially gruelling schedule coming up.

“It gives us time to rest after the game we just had. We had a day off and it gives us a few days building up to that game, going through tactics,” he added.

That's what I wanted to do, go out there and make an impact on the game, whether that be a goal or an assist, that's what I am paid to do

“It is something we felt we needed because if we do get through it is game after game.”

The Villa man, who is a reported target for Manchester City this summer, will be hopeful of getting the nod in Southgate’s team after setting up the winner against the Czechs on Tuesday.

He said of his first start of the tournament: “It was the perfect start. That’s what I wanted to do, go out there and make an impact on the game, whether that be a goal or an assist, that’s what I am paid to do.

“I still think I could have been involved a little bit more. Hopefully I have done myself justice.”

