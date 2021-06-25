'Big News In Global Crypto Policy' As FATF Kicks The Can Towards October

Another fun cryptoweek! Circle decided to go public on the New York Stock Exchange, and with crypto market sentiment finally rising, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust's shares were about to be freed for sale bringing a discussion on what it’d mean for BTC price. BNB rallied while Binance CEO had to bow to regulators amid yet another setback, and Ethereum’s London upgrade is set for August but some changes will take longer to have effect. Visa crypto card users spent over USD 1bn globally in the first half of this year, the USD 55bn-heavy fund Marshall Wace is preparing to enter the crypto industry, and TMEA said it aims to expand testing of IOTA's technology into more trade lanes. A New York BTC mining operator is facing protests, while Bitcoin mining profitability jumped. Meanwhile, a famous manga series will tackle crypto in a new storyline.