Linda Zeller, 73, of Pierre, SD, passed away on June 16, 2021, in Knoxville, TN. Linda’s family will greet visitors Thursday, July 1, 2021, 6:00-7:00pm at Lutheran Memorial Church concluding with a Prayer Service at 7:00pm. A Memorial Celebration of Life will begin at 10:00 am, Friday, July 2, 2021, at Lutheran Memorial Church. A reception will follow at the Church. Pastor Tedd Rieke will officiate the ceremony. For those unable to attend in person, Linda’s Celebration of Life will also be broadcast live at www.feigumfh.com.