VALHALL Harbinger Update 0.7.1: Bug Fixes, New Content, and More

VALHALL: Harbinger has a new update that features new content and bug fixes. The addition of fire arrows now allows players to damage other buildings. The arrow starts out unlit, and to put it on fire, you will have to find a source like a torch. Then, you will have to place the arrow’s head over the fire source for a short duration to ignite it. While players can use these arrows to burn down buildings over time, the fire will go out on its own as normal.