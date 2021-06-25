Cancel
Iowa State

USS Iowa Submarine Will Be Fifth Navy Vessel Named After Iowa

By Bob James
*Note: The photo above is of the USS Tucson submarine at work in 2010. The USS Iowa is still under construction. The state of Iowa is getting its 5th all-time member of the U.S. Navy, though only two were ever in service, according to the new submarine's website. The USS Iowa (SSN 797) submarine is currently under construction. It's going to be one amazing vessel. This weekend, five future sailors of the submarine's crew are in Cedar Rapids.

