Best CPU coolers for AMD Ryzen 5 5600X Windows Central 2021. The best CPU coolers for the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X are a little tricky to find. The CPU itself isn't super power hungry compared to its AMD Ryzen brothers, so it doesn't get considerably hot, but if you want to push it further with a specific build or overclock, you might find yourself looking for an aftermarket cooler. There's a variety of options that will let you push an already powerful CPU a little further.