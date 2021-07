The new guy in town is calm, curious and cautious. In other words, he’s one cool cat. Metis is easily distinguished from Nikita and our female Sumatran tiger, Damai, because of his size. At 360 pounds, he is the largest of all three cats. Nikita comes in second, tipping the scales at 275 pounds. Last but not least, Damai is the Zoo’s most petite tiger, weighing in at 200 pounds.