So today's Scarlet Nexus' Steam update is pretty wild, as Character Shadows weren't showing up if you were to play the game in French, along with other languages. Players were also unable to leave the "Shop" with keyboard and mouse controls after receiving DLCs. Adding to the weirdness, it's apparently a 5.7 GB update, so apparently it was a massive fix? It's only two minor fixes though, so it only serves to add to the confusion. This is all so weird because it feels like I'm writing a series of bad jokes, but no, this is real, and this actually happened.