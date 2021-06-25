Cancel
Pets

Should Losing a Pet Break Your Heart and Your Budget?

By Patty Dee
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This is not the first time I've been through this, nor will it be the last. My quirky, beautiful, green-eyed, talking, kit-kat, Gabby, finally lost her battle with illness and age. If you're an animal lover, you are destined to have your heart broken many times over, by having to say goodbye to a beloved pet.

Sioux Falls, SD
KXRB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

#Pet Insurance#Break Your Heart#Mental Health
