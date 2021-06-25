Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Gareth Bale insists Wales are used to underdogs tag ahead of Denmark clash

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xiagp_0afI1hXP00
Gareth Bale says Wales go into their clash with Denmark at Euro 2020 familiar with the label of underdogs (AP)

Gareth Bale has embraced Wales’ underdogs tag, with Euro 2020 rivals Denmark counting on support from all over Europe following Christian Eriksen’s cardiac arrest.

Inter Milan midfielder Eriksen collapsed on the pitch during Denmark’s tournament opener against Finland in Copenhagen on June 12 and is currently recovering at home.

Denmark qualified for the knockout stage on a wave of emotion and have become a lot of people’s ‘second team’ after what happened to Eriksen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xtH7i_0afI1hXP00
Christian Eriksen File Photo (PA Wire)

But skipper Bale, speaking ahead of Saturday’s round-of-16 clash in Amsterdam, said Wales were familiar with being underdogs.

“That’s normal anyway,” said the Real Madrid forward.

“We’re always the underdogs and used to that tag. It doesn’t make a difference to us.

“Obviously we understand the situation that happened with them and we’ve sent all our best wishes to Christian.

We're always the underdogs and used to that tag. It doesn't make a difference to us

“What a great job the Denmark team did with that. But it won’t have any bearing on the game.

“The players have been in situations before where teams are favourites and supported more.

“Against Turkey they had 18,000 fans in the stadium (when Wales won their group game in Baku 2-0), so it makes no difference.

“When it comes to kick-off it will be just us players on the pitch focusing on the game.”

Eriksen was the star performer in both games when Denmark completed a Nations League double over Wales in 2018.

The Danes triumphed 2-0 in Aarhus and 2-1 in Cardiff and have won six of the 10 games between the two countries.

“The last time we played them we were in more of a transition and younger players were coming in,” Bale said.

“With the time that’s passed we’ve got better and improved as a team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25O2gF_0afI1hXP00
Wales v Denmark – UEFA Nations League – Group B4 – Cardiff City Stadium (PA Archive)

“We’ve got more players now and we’re more comfortable with each other.

“Hopefully we can prove on the pitch that we’re a much better team.”

Wales must attempt to claim a first-ever win in Holland without any of their fans present in a 16,000-strong crowd at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Supporters coming from Wales are banned because the United Kingdom is not on Holland’s safe list of countries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20uLbY_0afI1hXP00
Wales v Slovakia – UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifying – Group E – Cardiff City Stadium (PA Archive)

Denmark, as a country in the European Union, are able to have their citizens avoid quarantine in Holland by spending less than 12 hours in the country. Around 4,400 Denmark fans are expected in Amsterdam.

“We don’t have our fans in the stadium, which is disappointing,” said Bale, who confirmed that Wales had practised penalties in the event of a spot-kick contest after extra time.

“But as players that’s something we’re a little bit used to.

“We know the occasion we’re in, at a big tournament, and every game we play we feel it’s a big game.

“We just have to play the game and not think of the occasion.”

Asked if Wales were dreaming of going deep into the tournament, Bale replied: “We’re just thinking of this game.

“We don’t need to be dreaming of anything other than playing this game.

“It’s another big challenge. We know Denmark are a very good team, very well-organised and have some very good players.

“So they won’t be underestimated by us. We’ll be ready to go come kick-off and put in a big performance.”

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
newschain

newschain

29K+
Followers
79K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Eriksen
Person
Gareth Bale
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Johan Cruyff Arena#Real Madrid#Christian#Nations League#The European Union
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Country
Denmark
News Break
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
Place
Europe
Country
Netherlands
News Break
Sports
Related
UEFAPosted by
newschain

Hungary given two-game stadium ban for alleged homophobic chanting

UEFA has ordered Hungary to play two matches behind closed doors following “discriminatory behaviour” by supporters at Euro 2020. Incidents of homophobic chanting were alleged to have occurred during the three Group F games against Portugal, France and Germany, prompting the governing body to investigate. The Hungarian FA has now...
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Virgil Van Dijk and Joe Gomez join Liverpool squad for Austria training camp

Long-term injured defenders Virgil Van Dijk and Joe Gomez plus new signing Ibrahima Konate will all kick off pre-season at Liverpool’s training camp in Austria on Monday. Van Dijk and Gomez have not played since October and November respectively after sustaining serious knee injuries but will join up with a 34-man squad – missing players who were, or still are, involved in Euro 2020 and the Copa America – at their base in the state of Tyrol.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Will Gareth Bale BAIL? Wales captain insists he's committed for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and his Euro 2020 displays showed he's far from finished... but his future at Real Madrid is certainly up in the air

There have been times in the past three weeks when football has provoked the joy you would expect in a player as extraordinarily talented as Gareth Bale. The baking hot afternoon when he set the sprinkler on his team-mates in Baku. The sublime evening when he and his old friend Aaron Ramsey took Turkey apart together.
SoccerThe Independent

Wales captain Gareth Bale frustrated by ‘disappointing’ defeat to Denmark

Wales captain Gareth Bale admitted a sense of frustration at what might have been after they were knocked out of Euro 2020 following a 4-0 defeat by Denmark in Amsterdam. Kasper Dolberg struck twice before late goals from Joakim Maehle and Martin Braithwaite capped an excellent display by the Danes at the Johan Cruyff Arena.
WorldThe Guardian

Gareth Bale walks out of interview when asked about Wales future

Gareth Bale cast doubt on his Wales future by walking out of an interview when asked whether a last-16 European Championship defeat to Denmark would be his last international game. Bale has repeatedly avoided discussing his future, citing a reluctance to cause “chaos”, and last month twice declined to dispel speculation he would retire after this tournament.
WorldTelegraph

Passionate Gareth Bale left powerless for Wales - this will be a painful defeat

He has already done so much for his country that there is no shame in defeat or blame on his shoulders but this was not how Gareth Bale would have imagined things ending. Wales were beaten, dominated and knocked out. All he could do was watch on with the horrible feeling that comes when you know there is nothing you can do to stop it.
SoccerSkySports

Gareth Bale vows to continue playing for Wales following Euro 2020 exit

Gareth Bale has vowed to continue playing for Wales "until the day that I stop playing football". Bale was questioned over his immediate future in the game following Wales' exit from Euro 2020 after a 4-0 defeat to Denmark in Amsterdam. Prior to the tournament, the 31-year-old said he had...
SoccerPosted by
The Independent

Gareth Bale storms off following Wales’ Euro 2020 exit after being asked if he will retire

Gareth Bale stormed off after a post-match interview following Wales’ Euro 2020 exit after being asked if he will retire.Robert Page’s side were thoroughly outclassed in a 4-0 loss to Denmark in the round of 16 tie in Amsterdam.The Real Madrid forward spoke candidly about his country’s disappointing end to the tournament at the Johan Cruijff ArenA.But the 31-year-old then took exception, a reporter asked: “I know you were asked yesterday if this would be your last game for Wales and you said you'd want another one...”Bale was then seen walking off camera, ending the interview to leave further...
Soccergolfmagic.com

Gareth Bale GOLF MEMES do the rounds as Wales sent crashing out of Euro 2020

The classic Gareth Bale 'golf memes' were back out in force on social media today as Wales were sent crashing out of Euro 2020 in their Round of 16 match against Denmark. Bale, the Wales forward and captain, could do little to prevent his side from being dumped out of the tournament as Denmark ran out comfortable 4-0 victors in Amsterdam.
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Furious Gareth Bale abruptly TERMINATES post-match interview by walking off after being asked if he would ever play for Wales again after crushing defeat to Denmark saw them crash out of Euro 2020

A furious Gareth Bale stormed away after being asked if he would be retiring after Wales were dumped out of Euro 2020 by Denmark. The 31-year-old forward said earlier this year he would reveal his plans for the future after the tournament, but flat-out refused to discuss it on Saturday after their 4-0 defeat.

Comments / 0

Community Policy