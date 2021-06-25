Nigel Clough backs George Shelvey to push for gloves after joining Stags on loan

Goalkeeper George Shelvey (PA Archive)

Mansfield have signed goalkeeper George Shelvey from Nottingham Forest on a season-long loan.

The 19-year-old was involved in the Forest first-team squad set-up last season, named on the substitutes’ bench for the FA Cup tie at Chelsea, and also had a short stint with non-league Truro City.

Stags boss Nigel Clough hopes to help Shelvey build up his match experience.

“George is a young goalkeeper with a lot of potential,” Clough said on the Mansfield club website.

“Seamus McDonagh, our goalkeeping coach, has worked with him before at Forest and speaks highly of him.

“Being involved day in, day out with a good League Two first-team squad will only benefit his development.

“He will probably start out as a number-two goalkeeper, but we want him to really push for the number-one spot.

“He has not come to sit on the bench. He will have some games in the EFL Trophy and fixtures like that.”