Scotland defender Kieran Tierney signs new long-term Arsenal contract

 15 days ago
Kieran Tierney has committed his long-term future to Arsenal (PA Wire)

Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney has signed a new long-term contract with the club.

The 24-year-old has established himself as a regular starter for the Gunners since joining from Celtic in 2019 for £25million, making 62 appearances in all competitions.

The Gunners have not disclosed the length of Tierney’s new deal, which has been reported to be five years.

Mikel Arteta told the club’s official website: “This is great news for us today. As manager of the club, speaking on behalf of the coaching staff and the entire staff, it’s a pleasure to work with KT.

“His quality, energy, commitment and professionalism, not only on matchdays, but every day in training are always at such a high level.

“KT gives us so much extra strength both defensively and offensively and it’s great to know that he’ll be with us for the long term.

“Since his move from Celtic, his work ethic and quality has ensured that he is already one of most exciting players in the Premier League and a hugely important part of our team, both on and off the pitch.”

Tierney made his 23rd appearance for Scotland in their final Euro 2020 group defeat to Croatia at Hampden Park on Tuesday.

He missed Scotland’s opening group defeat against the Czech Republic due to a minor injury, but turned in an outstanding display in the goalless draw against England at Wembley the previous week.

Tierney made 170 appearances in all competitions for Celtic, winning four Scottish Premier League titles, two FA Cups and two League Cups.

The left-back said it had been “a hard decision” to leave Celtic when he signed a long-term contract to join Arsenal in August 2019.

