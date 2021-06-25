Mount and Blade 2 Bannerlord Update Adds Ironman Mode

Developer Id Software and veteran publisher Bethesda Softworks have been continuously pushing out content for DOOM Eternal following its successful release as an intense and fun successor to DOOM 2016. Just a few days ago, COGConnected covered DOOM Eternal’s latest update, Update 6. In Update 6, owners of the next generation consoles were rewarded with an upgrade along with serious visual, graphical and gameplay enhancements including Ray Tracing and more. Besides the ability to push the hardware to the limits, Update 6 introduced a new map for the Battlemode and Taras Nabad as a new Master Level wherein players can challenge themselves. Today, Marty Stratton, Executive Producer for DOOM Eternal, wanted to provide an update on their latest works along with upcoming plans. Stratton indicated that a new Horde Mode and changes to the Battlemode will be forthcoming.