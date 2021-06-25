Mount and Blade 2 Bannerlord Update Adds Ironman Mode

Full Invasion 2 is a mod for Mount & Blade: Warband created by Full Invasion 2 Team. It’s a Co-op Survival Multiplayer Mod that aims to have as many factions as possible and it is one of the most demanding mod out there for Warband. (For 64 bit Windows and 64 bit Operating System only) With lots of new factions to choose from, and more coming with each update, Full Invasion 2 builds further upon Arch3r's abandoned mod, breathing fresh life in his interesting concept. Try to survive for as long as possible and fight against hordes of enemies. Build barricades, fences, form a spear-wall / shield wall to fight against the foes. The game sends waves of challenges to the player that become more difficult with each subsequent wave. But can you hold till the last wave? You will be tested This is a very large mod due to having over tons and tons of factions.