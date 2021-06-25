Letter to the Editor: Good Samaritans lend aid at Kilgore library

Thank God for good manners and the folks who taught ‘em to Sherry as well as two gentlemen who were working at the city swimming pool on Monday, June 21. I locked my keys in my car at the Kilgore Public Library, and the staff let me borrow some retrieval supplies. I’d worked up a sweat wedging a broom handle (onto which I’d duct-taped a metal “hook”) through a small opening in my car window in order to retrieve my purse.