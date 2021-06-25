Cancel
Darby, MT

New Darby Clinic Planned by Bitterroot Health

By Steve Fullerton
1240 KLYQ
1240 KLYQ
 16 days ago
Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital (MDMH) in Hamilton will open a new larger health clinic in Darby next year. As the hospital rebrands its clinics under the new "Bitterroot Health" name, the Bitterroot Physician Clinic on the north end of Darby will be renamed "Bitterroot Health Darby - Scripps Clinic" and will offer more services in a centralized location - primary care, lab services, X-ray, retail pharmacy, physical rehabilitation and ambulance services.

Hamilton, MTPosted by
1240 KLYQ

Live Venues Get Federal COVID Help – Including Hamilton

The entertainment industry throughout the world was devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, some folks are still feeling nervous about going into a theater filled with other people, vaccinated or not, for a two-hour performance. Some venues have already changed their operations, while others may not re-open. Help is on the way.
Ravalli County, MTPosted by
1240 KLYQ

More Funding For Ravalli County Head Start Program

Ravalli County's Head Start program has picked up another $300,000 in federal funding, according to Montana Senator Jon Tester. The grant from the American Rescue Plan will help support in-person services of all kinds this fall. Tester announced the grant, along with others for 20 other Head Start programs across...
Ravalli County, MTPosted by
1240 KLYQ

Ravalli County Airport In Hamilton Reopens

The Ravalli County Airport started to officially allow planes to land Thursday, July 8, as the main construction of the new longer runway has been completed. The airport has extended its runway 1,000 feet to a length of 5,200 feet. The project included new ramps and taxi-lanes. The airport has been closed since April this spring while the new landing strip was built.
Mental HealthPosted by
1240 KLYQ

Medicaid Expansion Draws more Seeking Mental Illness Treatment

A new report from the Montana Healthcare Foundation found that Montana’s Medicaid Expansion program has brought larger numbers of patients seeking help for mental illness and substance abuse disorders. CEO Aaron Wernham described the newly released study. “We decided to take a look at how Medicaid expansion has affected the...
Stevensville, MTPosted by
1240 KLYQ

Stevensville’s Fort Owen Is Open Again

Historic Fort Owen State Park officially re-opened to the public today, July 1. Major John Owen built Fort Owen in the Bitterroot Valley in 1850. Over the years, much of the fort fell victim to the weather until it became at Montana State Park. Even then, the age of the buildings required more work.
Ravalli County, MTPosted by
1240 KLYQ

Ravalli County Closes ‘Open Burning’ Season Early

As you can tell by the rapid snowmelt on the Bitterroot Mountains (photo above), it has been hot and dry in Montana. And that includes the valley floor, where grasses are drying out weeks ahead of normal. The Ravalli County Commissioners, at the advice of the Ravalli County volunteer fire departments and the County Emergency Management coordinator, has closed the Open burning season, effective shortly after midnight Friday Morning, July 2.
Hamilton, MTPosted by
1240 KLYQ

Tonix CEO Lederman Visits Future Bitterroot Site

The head of Tonix Pharmaceuticals came to Montana this week to see the building site for a new facility in Hamilton. CEO Dr. Seth Lederman stopped by Helena first and met with Montana Governor Greg Gianforte, who expressed his support for the bioscience development in an area already established as a center for such activity in the state. Hamilton is also home to the Rocky Mountain Laboratories of the NIAID of the National Institutes of Health. A private production facility of GlaxoSmithKline is also located in the town.

