Chamber Weekly Updates – June 25, 2021
Things are beginning to open back up and we are seeing more people out and about. We have recently had Ribbon Cuttings in person, our Golf Tournament is on Monday. our Networker’s Luncheons and Breakfast. Networking meetings are soon to be in person. We have announced our “911 Evening of Remembrance” on September 9th and a Big Announcement will be coming soon about our Big Event on October 9th. We have signed up more new Chamber Members and look for more Ribbon Cuttings to come.duncanville.bubblelife.com