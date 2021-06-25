Type I Burn Ban in Effect as of NOON, JUNE 30TH, 2021

NO OUTDOOR BURNING OF NATURAL DEBRIS – EVEN WITH A PERMIT. RECREATIONAL FIRES ARE ALLOWED IN APPROVED FIRE PIT*. This restriction bans outdoor burning, except for recreational fires. Recreational fires are less than three feet in diameter and two feet high and are for cooking and pleasure only. Recreational fires must be contained within a fire pit that has been cleared of all combustible material within a 10-foot radius, must be monitored at all times, and must have a water source readily available (at a minimum, a charged water hose or a five-gallon bucket of water).