Fugutive Hit And Run Driver Causes, Receives Heavy Damage

As Heatsrtoke 2021 continues to make our gardens, plants, and flowers crispy, I'm waking up even earlier than usual to water everything before I shower for work. So, standing in the dark while watering in my front yard, I was apparently unnoticeable as a dark-colored sedan pulled in front of my neighbor's house across the street and two men quickly got out. At first, I thought a friend was dropping my neighbor off after a late night out. He's a good family man and I quickly discounted that. Then I heard a loud grinding noise, which turned out to be a cutting noise. HOLY CRAP, THEY'RE STEALING HIS CATALYTIC CONVERTER!! We've all heard about it on the news so many times and now it's right across the street from me. I raced inside to grab my phone and call 911, and in that short amount of time, they were gone. I am kicking myself for not getting a plate number FIRST. The car was probably stolen anyway (at least that's what I'm telling myself so I don't feel so stupid for not getting that plate!)