Chaser release “Good Times” video

Arlo Parks has released a colorful music video for her song “Too Good,” the latest single from her new album Collapsed in Sunbeams. “I did this one with [producer Paul Epworth] in one of our first days of sessions,” Parks says of the song. “I showed him all the music that I was obsessed with at the time, from Seventies Zambian psychedelic rock to MF DOOM and the hip-hop that I love via Tame Impala and big Nineties throwback pop by TLC. From there, it was a whirlwind. Paul started playing this drumbeat, and then I was just running around for ages singing into mics and going off to do stuff on the guitar. I love some of the little details, like the bump on someone’s wrist and getting to name-drop Thom Yorke. It feels truly me.”