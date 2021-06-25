Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Chaser release “Good Times” video

Punknews.org
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChaser have released a music video for their song "Good Times". The song is off their album Dreamers that was released in April 2021 via Thousand Island Records, Sound Speed Records, SBAM Records, and Pee Records. Check out the video below.

www.punknews.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Chaser#Island Records#Sound Speed Records#Sbam Records#Pee Records
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Arlo Parks Shares Poetic Video for ‘Too Good’

Arlo Parks has released a colorful music video for her song “Too Good,” the latest single from her new album Collapsed in Sunbeams. “I did this one with [producer Paul Epworth] in one of our first days of sessions,” Parks says of the song. “I showed him all the music that I was obsessed with at the time, from Seventies Zambian psychedelic rock to MF DOOM and the hip-hop that I love via Tame Impala and big Nineties throwback pop by TLC. From there, it was a whirlwind. Paul started playing this drumbeat, and then I was just running around for ages singing into mics and going off to do stuff on the guitar. I love some of the little details, like the bump on someone’s wrist and getting to name-drop Thom Yorke. It feels truly me.”
Musicnextmosh.com

Capstan release “alone” music video

Florida’s Capstan have issued an official music video for their track “alone” — check out the clip below. The song features Shane Told of Silverstein and appears on the band’s impending second full-length album dubbed ‘Separate’ (out July 23rd, pre-order). Speaking on the band, a presser states, “Capstan fire off...
Bronx, NYPunknews.org

The Bronx release video for “Curb Feelers”

The Bronx have released a music video for their song "Curb Feelers". The video was directed by Estevan Oriol. The song is off their upcoming album Bronx VI due out August 27 via Cooking Vinyl. The band will be touring the US with Dropkick Murphys and Rancid this summer and the UK with Every Time I Die, Jesus Piece, and Sanction in 2022. The Bronx released V in 2017. Check out the video below.
MusicPunknews.org

Roman Lions release “Negative” video

Californian post-hardcore band Roman Lions have released a music video for their song "Negative". The video was directed and animated by Robert Kinsella. The band will be releasing new songs throughout 2021. Roman Lions released Absolutes in 2018. Check out the video below.
MusicPunknews.org

BOIDS release “Disassociation” video

Montreal based BOIDS have released a music video for their new song "Disassociation". The video was directed by David Don't. BOIDS released Quel Drag in 2020. Check out the video below.
MusicantiMUSIC

Royal Blood Release 'Oblivion' Video

(hennemusic) Royal Blood are streaming a video for "Oblivion", a track from their latest album, "Typhoons." Created by and starring American musician and filmmaker Liam Lynch - who previously delivered a video for the song "Boilermaker" - the clip follows a recently-issued live performance of the song. The third studio...
MusicPunknews.org

At The Gates release “The Nightmare Of Being” video

At The Gates have released a music video for their song "The Nightmare Of Being". The video was directed by Patric Ullaeus. The song is off their album of the same name that was released last week via Century Media. At The Gates have also announced tour dates for later this year. Check out the video and tour dates below.
Musicnowdecatur.com

Seaforth Releases Video For ‘Breakups’

New duo Seaforth has released a new official music video for their latest single, “Breakups.” The song was recently released and was among the most-added tracks at country radio last week. Tom Jordan and Mitch Thompson said, “This song comes from a very real place. The connection people have had...
MusicPunknews.org

Lost in Society release “Pissgrave” video

Lost in Society have released a music video for their song "Pissgrave". The song is off their EP Stay Jaded that was released last month via Wiretap Records. Check out the video below.
MusicPunknews.org

FRND CRCL release “Complications” video

New Jersey based pop punks FRND CRCL have released a music video for their new song "Complications". FRND CRCL released their album Internet Noise in 2020. Check out the video below.
MusicPunknews.org

K-Man & The 45s release “Hero With A Death Ray” video

Montreal based ska punks K-Man & The 45s have released a music video for their song "Hero With A Death Ray". The video was directed by Marc-Andre Pichette and Caity Hall and features animation by Caity Hall. The song is off their 2019 album Stand With The Youth. The band will also be playing a handful of dates around Quebec and Ontario this August. Check out the video and dates below.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

THE OFFSPRING Releases Music Video For 'This Is Not Utopia'

Southern California rockers THE OFFSPRING have released the official Samuel Bayer-directed music video for the song "This Is Not Utopia". The track is taken from the band's latest album, "Let The Bad Times Roll", which arrived in April via Concord Records. The follow-up to 2012's "Days Go By" was once again produced by Bob Rock, who also worked on the band's last two LPs.
MusicPunknews.org

Watch the new video from Nominee!

Today we are excited to bring you the premiere for the new video from Austin based pop punks Nominee! The video is for their new song "Wrah Wrah" and was directed by Richie Schalin. The video also features pro skaters from Bones and graffiti artist Plank. Frontman Chris Mclelland said of the song,
Musicmxdwn.com

Courtney Barnett Announces New Album Things Take Time, Take Time for November 2021 Release, Shares Video for “Rae Street”

Australian indie-rock singer-songwriter Courtney Barnett has announced the release of her third full-length studio album, titled Things Take Time, Take Time. The LP is slated for release on November 12 via mom+pop Records/Marathon Artists. Alongside the announcement, Barnett has shared a music video for the first single to be released from the album, “Rae Street.” Things Take Time, Take Time is available for preorder now.

Comments / 0

Community Policy