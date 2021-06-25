Highland Village approves contract for sidewalk project

I have some great news to share this month; the contract has been approved for the construction of the Highland Village Road sidewalk! Parks and trails are a huge part of what makes Highland Village a great place in which to live. The construction of this sidewalk will provide a safe way for people to walk to the beautiful amenities we have along Highland Village Road. The sidewalk will also mean you can walk from the eastern section of Highland Village all the way to the west. The new sidewalk will connect to the existing sidewalk at the Municipal Complex and head east along the south side of Highland Village Road to The Robert & Lee DuVall Center, then connect on the north side of Highland Village Road to Lakeside Park then on the south side to connect to the Copperas Trail adjacent to Wichita Forest Park. This project is part of the 2021 Sidewalk Improvement Project and will also include the new walking path at Victoria Park and extending the sidewalk at Brazos Park to the sidewalk at Medina Drive. These projects were included in the 2017 Street and Park Bond program. The contractor is expected to begin work on this project late this summer and complete it in late summer 2022.