Highland Village, TX

Highland Village approves contract for sidewalk project

By Mark Smith
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 16 days ago
During this week’s Highland Village City Council meeting, the council approved a $883,350 contract with DBi Services for the 2021 Sidewalk Improvement Project. The contract includes the construction of the Highland Village Road sidewalk from the Highland Village Municipal Complex to Sellmeyer Lane, the Victoria Park walking path and the completion of the sidewalk from Brazos Park to Medina Drive, according to a news release from the city of Highland Village. These projects were included in the 2017 Street and Park Bond project.

