We want ‘no regrets’ after Germany game, says Jordan Henderson

By Jed Leather
 16 days ago
England’s Jordan Henderson is looking forward to a ‘special game’ when they take on old enemy Germany on Tuesday.

The Three Lions host the three-time European champions in front of a boosted 40,000 spectators at Wembley for the last-16 encounter.

“It will be a very tough test. We need to stay focused and have no regrets,” Henderson said.

“It’s a special game for the players, for the fans - it’s a big game and that’s what you want to be playing in at these tournaments. It will be a very tough test.”

