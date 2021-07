MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — A 62-year-old woman was hospitalized after falling overboard, at a dock on the 6.2 Mile Marker, Wednesday, June 23. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Jody Smith was a passenger in a Landau Atlantis Pontoon, and as she attempted to step off the boat onto the dock, she lost her balance, falling back against the vessel and then into the water. She was then assisted out of the water.