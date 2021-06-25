How to create greatness through goodness
For many elite athletes, greatness is measured by victories in their sport: medals, world records and first-place finishes. But Canadian 800m-runner Melissa Bishop-Nriagu has learned that being great on the world stage is a product of off-the-track goodness and positivity. “Those two words help bring me back to where I am and what I do,” she says. “Being positive and thinking about how much goodness I have in my life outside of my career helps me be the best athlete.”www.todaysparent.com