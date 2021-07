Fireworks are here, which means we have to take extra care of the four legged friends in our lives!. I love fourth of July, you hear me talking about it on the morning show all the time, the fourth of July is all about the big "F" words, friends, family, food, fireworks, and fun! But we also have to remember as we celebrate this incredible holiday, and light up the sky with fireworks, that there are plenty of four legged family members who don't love the fireworks.