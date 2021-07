Sometimes when we look at ourselves we may only see the reflection. But others may see us for how great we can become if given the chance, the opportunity to show what we really can do. For one hero named Quill, their journey has been tough. But she never gave up believing and in fact, she saw how mighty and how strong she could become. But her tale did not end. Her tale continues on to a new adventure into the stories that may just be feared by some so her story can become a legend.