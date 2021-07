Looking forward to the monthly Child Tax Credit checks? Just make sure this info is up to date with the IRS or you could be stuck with an unexpected tax bill next year. Are you still waiting on your third stimulus check? If your payment is one of those still missing, don't panic. The IRS is continuing to issue $1,400 stimulus checks and plus-up payments to those who qualify, and will continue to do so in the near future. As of early July, the IRS has sent out almost 170 million stimulus checks in total, with a total value of about $395 billion, and more money is expected to be issued over the next few weeks.