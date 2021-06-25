Alaska Airlines Extends 50% Bonus Elite Qualifying Miles

In an effort to retain customers, Alaska Airlines recognizes that some of their most valuable customers are still not traveling at pre-pandemic levels. In an effort to help entice customers to stay loyal and to make it easier to retain status, Alaska Airlines is extending their elite bonus mile promotion. Alaska Airlines is offering its members a 50% bonus in elite qualifying miles (EQM). That means for every mile you fly on Alaska Airlines you’ll earn a minimum of 1.5 elite qualifying miles. First class fares earn additional EQM already and will also get a 50% bonus. The promotion was initially launched in March 2020, at the start of the pandemic. Already extended several times, Alaska Airline is offering a further extension. Instead of ending on June 30th, it’s now goes through the summer. Now ending September 30, 2021.